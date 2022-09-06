(WYTV) – Can a certain drink boost your health? Maybe there’s something claiming to be natural that will be a really good thing for your brain.

Have you looked at the lineup of soft drinks available at your grocery store lately?

Dozens of new types of beverages claim to offer a bunch of health benefits. Some include ingredients such as nootropics and adaptogens, which claim to improve brain function.

What are those?

“Nootropics are generally thought of as things that help the brain. Fish oil falls in that category. A lot of people consider that something good for the brain, but the adaptogens are the herbs that are often thought of as kind of a balancing effect. So if you’re a little high on something, that lowers it. If you’re a little low on something, it raises it,” said Dr. Brent Bauer, in general internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

Being natural is not a guarantee of being safe.

As with any supplement, check with your doctor to make sure brain boost drinks won’t interfere with other medications. And as far as the health benefits these products can provide, don’t expect a quick fix.