As kids go back to school, this sickness is being seen more

(WYTV) – With kids back in the classroom, a common back-to-school sickness is becoming more prevalent.

Viral gastroenteritis, or the stomach flu, is an intestinal infection with cramps, nausea or vomiting and sometimes fever.

If your child is showing symptoms of a stomach bug, doctors say one of the first things you should do is make sure he or she takes in liquids.

“We really want to make sure we’re paying attention to their hydration. Even with a couple of hours of vomiting or diarrhea, you can get dehydrated pretty quickly,” said Dr. Tina Ardon, who works in family medicine at the Mayo Clinic.

Watch their urine or for diapers that stay dry or very few trips to the bathroom. That means trouble.

Make sure they sip fluid every five to 10 minutes

Another option would be a diluted juice or diluted sports drink.