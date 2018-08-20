Are you buying the right backpack for your kids?

(WYTV) - Many moms and dads are shopping for a new backpack right about now, but it's more than simply choosing a color, style or logo.

You have to think about your child's safety as well.

Pediatricians say it's always best to choose a backpack that has two wide padded straps and tell your child to use them.

Dr. Kim Giuliano of the Cleveland Clinic says, "Bags that only have one strap that's designed to be put over one shoulder, or putting straps over one shoulder at a time sends kids center of gravitt off kilter and can cause a lot of back and shoulder discomfort, sometimes neck discomfort too."

Backpacks that your child wears incorrectly or that are too heavy can injure muscles and joints.

Looks for a padded back and a bag thats made with lightweight materials.

A backpack should never weigh more than 10% - 20% of a child's total body weight.

Once you adjust the backpack so it's snug, it's also important to tie or safety pin long, dangling straps to prevent a child from getting caught on something or tripping.