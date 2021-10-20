Are Halloween activities safe with the Delta variant of COVID-19?

(WYTV) – Hayrides, pumpkin patches and Halloween festivities are here, but we’re safe, aren’t we? This is going on outside, after all.

Doctors say we still have to be careful with the Delta variant of the coronavirus still around. It’s highly transmissible, so just check your risk level, wherever you’re going.

And, you can always keep things small.

“Maybe do a smaller type of gathering for the kids with either friends or family members in the community or neighborhood that you know vaccine status and how they view and take the pandemic from a precaution standpoint,” said Dr. Joseph Khabbaza, of the Cleveland Clinic. “Those become very safe when you’re doing that and the anxiety and risk associated with doing that – any of those activities — is going to be very, very low.”



Most fall activities tend to be outdoors, and people can distance themselves.