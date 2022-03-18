(WYTV) – Are your knees bothering you? Is it painful to walk?

There is a way to overcome arthritis in your knees without major surgery, without having to replace a knee joint, fully or partially.

It’s called genicular artery embolization, a quick and painless outpatient procedure. Doctors inject tiny particles into the arteries leading to the knee. This reduces the blood flow a bit and, in doing that, reduces the cause of the pain, inflammation.

“After the two-hour procedure, there’s about a two- to three-hour recovery time, and then patients can essentially walk home from the hospital, if they choose to,” said Dr. Sid Padia, of UCLA Health Santa Monica.

Radiologists have been using this technique to reduce liver tumors and treat uterine fibroids. In the case of the knee treatment, doctors are treating inflammation.

If you’ve tried steroid injections, ibuprofen, physical therapy, and the pain persists, what’s left is usually knee replacement, full or partial.