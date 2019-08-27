Hazmat called to Ward Beecher on YSU campus

Crews were called about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to the area of the Ward Beecher Planetarium

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Fire Department and a hazmat crew was called to the campus of Youngstown State University.

Crews were called about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday to the area of the Ward Beecher Planetarium after a fire alarm went off.

Several hazmat crews were called to the building.

Firefighters and hazmat crews called to YSU’s Ward Beecher Hall.

Ward Beecher Hall is closed and classes are canceled until noon.

Lincoln Avenue is blocked off by emergency crews. Students and faculty are being asked to stay away from the building. The rest of the university is open.

YSU issued an alert saying:

“Ward Beecher is closed at this time while the Youngstown Fire Department investigates an alarm. There is NO entry into the building.”

University officials have not said yet what caused emergency crews to converge on the area.

