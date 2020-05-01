Hazard pay proposal would give more money to essential front line workers

It would not be available to people who are working from home or teleworking

(WKBN) – The government has provided a stimulus check to most Americans and over 30 million people are also getting unemployment benefits.

Now, the government may consider extra payments to essential employees.

Congressman Tim Ryan is part of a group that wants hazard pay for essential workers.

The idea is to give high risk, front-line health care workers an $18.50 an hour increase, capped at $35,000 if you make less than $200,000.

The higher pay for other essential workers would be a $13 an hour increase, capped at $25,000 if you make less than $200,000.

“I believe they deserve some hazard pay because of the risk they are taking on. Not just a risk for them but also a risk for their families and being so close to the public,” Ryan said.

If you make more than $200,000, the amount would be capped at $5,000.

The hazard pay would only be available to people who are on the front lines, not people who are working from home or teleworking.