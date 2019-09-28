Harding defense forces four turnovers in win over Ursuline

The Raiders defense forced four turnovers on the night

by: WKBN Staff and Brian Mann

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two traditional powers met up at Mollenkopf Stadium Friday night with Warren Harding hosting Ursuline.

The Harding defense came to play and forced four turnovers in a 34-0 victory for the Raiders.

Harding got on the board with 8:47 left in the first quarter on the defensive end when Emarion Perkins registered a sack and a forced fumble in the Ursuline end zone and the ball was recovered by Jabari Felton for a touchdown. After a successful pat, Harding led 7-0.

The Harding defense showed up again later in the quarter with Jasier Graham recovering a fumble on the Irish six yard line. This led to the first Harding score on offense on the night, a five yard touchdown pass from Marcus Brown to Brandon Arnold with 2:19 left in the first quarter to extend the lead to 14-0.

A 22 yard field goal from Noah Murry with 2:07 left in the first half gave Harding a 17-0 lead.

The Harding defense showed up big one more time before the end of the first half, stopping a fake punt attempt and turning the Irish over on downs leading to three more points before half. Murry was good from 25 yards on his second field goal with :49 remaining in the first half. Harding took a 20-0 lead into the locker room at half.

Elijah Taylor connected with Jamel Anderson for a 46 yard touchdown pass to extend the Harding lead to 34-0 midway through the third quarter.

The final Raider score came on an Elizah Smith 20 yard touchdown run late in the game.

