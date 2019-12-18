Governor touts area’s workforce during trip to Valley

The full Cabinet held a session at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield on Wednesday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and all 24 members of his administration held a series of meetings around the Valley Wednesday with local government, education and business leaders.

“What we want to do is really just be good partners, and the way you be a good partner is you listen and try to respond to what people’s needs are and what their concerns are,” DeWine said.

The full Cabinet held a session at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center in Canfield, where the focus was on job growth and creation. It comes after a decision by General Motors and LG Chem to make batteries for electric vehicles in Lordstown.

The Governor said the state is offering financial incentives but couldn’t get any more specific.

“Sometimes, some of the incentives we’re offering involve job training. Sometimes, it involves new things,” he said. “We are very competitive.”

The CEO of DeWine’s JobsOhio program said the quality of the Valley’s workforce is an important key.

“The Mahoning Valley is valued and recognized a having a trained, experienced and effective workforce that these companies would like to leverage,” said J.P. Nauseef.

With the development of the new battery facility as well as Lordstown Motors looking to build electric trucks inside the old GM Complex, the Governor said the state needs to be ready for what he calls the next generation of automobiles.

“One of the things I’ve told our director of the Ohio Department of Transportation, as we look at our rest areas, we need to have the charging stations there,” DeWine said. “We need to lead; we need Ohio to lead.”