Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians protected from foreclosures, evictions through July 10

HARRISBURG (WYTV) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that he signed an executive order to protect people in the state from foreclosures and evictions through July 10.

This order builds upon a Pennsylvania Supreme Court order to close court eviction proceedings until May 11, ensuring renters and homeowners won’t be removed from their homes for 60 more days.

“At a time when people need to stay home to protect their health, they should not have to worry about losing their homes,” said Governor Wolf. “Ensuring that people can remain in their homes will help them to better protect their loved ones. It gives families the comfort of knowing they will have a place to live while all of us work together to fight COVID-19 and prepare to move Pennsylvania forward.”

Wolf made the announcement during a press conference Thursday afternoon. He was joined by Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“I commend the Governor for his decision to delay eviction and foreclosure proceedings. We know it’s critical for public health, and for our economic recovery, that people stay in their homes during this emergency,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “This order gives people struggling with lost income something they can count on — a roof over their heads.”

In most cases, renters and homeowners still need to make monthly payments. If you are struggling with making these payments, contact your landlord or mortgage servicer.

Last week, Wolf made recommendations to stem foreclosures, evictions and help people experiencing homelessness.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,070 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 52,915 cases and 3,416 deaths.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

