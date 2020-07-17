Gov. DeWine vetoes bill that reduces health order penalties

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill that included an amendment to reduce the penalty for violating a health department order.

Senate Bill 55, as originally introduced, creates tougher penalties for certain drug crimes near a drug treatment facility.

That bill included a last-minute House amendment decriminalizing health department orders as they relate to the pandemic. It proposes a $100 civil fine for local health department order violations and $150 for state health department order violations.

A health department order violation is currently a criminal misdemeanor.

According to DeWine’s veto message: