Gov. DeWine reiterates importance of wearing masks during visit to the Valley

Gov. Mike Dewine says the local change to "red" status should be a warning sign

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – During Friday’s press conference at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, Governor Mike DeWine stressed the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

His visit to the Mahoning Valley came after both Mahoning and Trumbull counties were moved into the “red” on the state’s latest coronavirus advisory map.

Dewine says the change in status should be a warning sign.

He reiterated how important it is to wear a mask when you’re out in public.

“If we can get 85% of the people in this state to wear a mask every time they were out when they couldn’t social distance we would knock this thing down,” he said.

DeWine also said he believes the increase in positive cases here in the Mahoning Valley and across the state are coming from people just not being cautious.