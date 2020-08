Trump will be in Clyde and Cleveland on Thursday

(WYTV) – Due to President Donald Trump’s visit to Ohio on Thursday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be holding his previously scheduled Thursday COVID-19 briefing on Friday, August 7th, at 2 p.m.

President Trump will visit Whirlpool Corporations’ washing machine factory in Clyde, Ohio on Thursday.

He will also appear at a campaign fundraiser the same day in Cleveland.