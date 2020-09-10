Gov. DeWine names Dr. Joan Duwve as new Ohio Department of Health Director

Dr. Duwve is a native Ohioan and is a graduate of North Olmsted High School and The Ohio State University.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine named Dr. Joan Duwve as the next director at the Ohio Department of Health. Dr. Duwve replaces Dr. Amy Acton who helped lead the charge in combating the coronavirus when it first began in Ohio in March.

Dr. Duwve holds a Medical Doctor degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master of Public Health from the University of Michigan.

DeWine made the announcement during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

“We’re pleased to have Dr. Duwve join,” DeWine said. “I think she’ll be someone that the 113 local health departments in our state will be happy to get to know and she will provide leadership that we need.”

DeWine added she will start around Oct. 1.

Before becoming the ODH director, Dr. Duwve was serving as the Director of Public Health for the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). In this capacity, she provided strategic direction for public health, leading its more than 1,900 public health employees.

Dr. Duwve holds more than 20 years of experience in public health. Prior to joining DHEC, she served as the Associate Dean of Practice for the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis, Ind.

During her time there, Dr. Duwve developed and directed the ECHO Center to train primary care providers in rural communities to treat patients with complex conditions like HIV and hepatitis C.

Dr. Duwve also served as the Chief Medical Officer with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Medical Director for the Department’s Division of Public Health and Preparedness. Before transitioning to full-time public health work, she practiced family medicine in Indiana for 11 years.