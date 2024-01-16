(The Hill) — Google announced Tuesday morning in an email to employees that “several hundred” more would be laid off in its latest round of cuts amid restructuring.

In an internal memo, Google Chief Business Officer (CBO) Phillip Schindler confirmed that hundreds of jobs globally in the advertising sales department would be eliminated, or “put at risk,” due to a shift in the operations of Google’s sales team. Employees impacted by the cuts can apply for other open positions across the tech giant’s departments, he added.

“Sadly though, we will have to say goodbye to many highly talented and amazing sales colleagues,” The CBO wrote. “There’s no easy or best way to do this, but I’ve asked designated leaders to communicate personally with impacted folks in 1:1s.”

“While I’m confident we’re doing the right thing for our customers, partners, and ultimately for our business, this will be very hard for many, especially across our LCS [Large Customer Sales] teams,” Schindler added.

He said conversations with impacted employees will begin across all regions on Wednesday.

The memo was first reported by Business Insider.

“Every year we go through a rigorous process to structure our team to provide the best service to our Ads customers,” A Google spokesperson told The Hill Tuesday in an email. “We map customers to the right specialist teams and sales channels to meet their service needs.”

The move comes less than a week after Google announced the layoffs of hundreds of employees across its virtual assistant, augmented reality and central engineering teams.

A Google spokesperson also told The Hill last week that the company is “responsibly investing” in the company’s “business priorities,” which includes making changes to increase the efficiency and workflow of teams.

A series of tech companies have laid off employees in recent weeks, including Amazon — which laid off several hundred employees in its streaming and studio operations earlier this month. Amazon’s Twitch also cut over 500 jobs in an effort to turn the division profitable.