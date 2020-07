A Youngstown family is thankful for the actions of a good Samaritan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown family is thankful for the actions of a good Samaritan.

According to a resident on East Florida Avenue, a motorcyclist driving by noticed smoke billowing out of a home shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

The motorcyclist stopped, called the fire department and woke up the homeowners.

According to one of the occupants of the home, an electrical fire started upstairs.

No one was hurt.