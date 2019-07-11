Good Question: Are you afraid your car will breakdown?

Many are relieved when they arrive at their destination

(WYTV) – How’s your summer driving coming along?

A new marketing survey looked at car care and found some numbers that may surprise you.

Four in 10 drivers feel relief when they get to where they’re going, according to the study.

How confident are you about your car?

More than half of people surveyed — 54% — say they’re confident in diagnosing what’s wrong with their cars. One in five don’t know how to change a flat tire, however, and one in five don’t know how to jump-start a car.

The survey showed that on average, drivers wait a month, maybe two months before they bust their knuckles over that “check engine” light.