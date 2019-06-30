Golf outing in Brookfield remembers woman who battled cancer

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – People gathered at the Yankee Lake Golf Course on Saturday in memory of a woman who shared her cancer battle in 2012 while pregnant.

Adrienne Toth passed away in December of 2015.

Her father talked about a tradition they share with participants at the outing every year.

“We put a bottle in each group’s cart and ask them to do a toast to Adrienne when they get to their tee box, so the martini and Rossi, as long as I have a breathe in my body, it will be drunk on her birthday,” said John Litman, Adrienne’s father.

The funds raised will go toward breast cancer research, a scholarship fund and other families struggling with cancer.