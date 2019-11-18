Go Raw recalling Quest Beef cat food

(WYTV) – Utah-based Go Raw is recalling its “Quest” brand 2-pound frozen bags of beef cat food.

The concern is over possible salmonella contamination. A sample tested positive for the bacteria, according to the FDA.

The pet food was sold at retailers nationwide and are identified with the following UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128.

Health officials say salmonella can affect animals that eat the products and be a risk to humans who handle it.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting.

Infected bu otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.