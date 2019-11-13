GMA to broadcast live from Nashville ahead of CMA Awards

Country music’s biggest night is Nov. 13 and GMA will broadcast live from downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —ABC’s Good Morning America will roll into Nashville ahead of the 53rd annual CMA Awards.

Country music’s biggest night is Nov. 13 and GMA will broadcast live from downtown Nashville the morning of the big show.

The huge live show will celebrate all things country, from music to food to special surprises, GMA plans to showcase the best of Nashville.

The show will broadcast from the Wild Horse Saloon in Nashville and will include appearances by CMA Award nominees Luke Combs and Maddie and Tae, as well as country music legends Trisha Yearwood and Trace Adkins.

The show will be anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.

The 53rd annual CMA Awards airs at 7 p.m. Nov. 13.