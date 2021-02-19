Girard neighbors report hearing loud explosions

Neighbors say they hear the load explosions all the time

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – People on the Facebook page Girard Website were talking about an explosion they heard, with one post getting over 50 comments.

33 News talked to neighbors on Illinois Avenue. Some of them told us that they hear this all the time. As of now, it’s not certain where the noises are coming from.

Jared Faustino said he got home around 2:30 p.m. Friday when he felt it.

“Just gotten home with my daughter, so the dogs were already wound up a bit, but they had just calmed down and then I heard a loud boom. I look up and my TV was shaking, and my front picture window was shaking, and the dogs were just going absolutely insane,” said

Some neighbors said they’ve heard the sound during the early morning hours, too.

Similar experiences were reported in Youngstown in December.