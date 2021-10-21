Gift, accessories boutique in Boardman changes store location

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A gift and accessories boutique store has changed locations in Boardman, moving the short distance from the Southern Park Mall to the Shops at Boardman Park.

Gracylane is now open at the Shops at Boardman Park between the Hallmark Store and Peaberry’s Cafe.

Gracylane has been at its new location for about three months and will have a ribbon cutting Saturday at 10 a.m.

It was at Southern Park for 11 years, and when its lease expired the owner thought it was time to move.

“We felt there was more traffic over here at this plaza. We saw a decline in traffic once Dillard’s left. It seems like our customer was not coming to the mall as much,” said owner Tom Gober. “We just felt it was a better move here.”

Gracylane doubled the square footage with the move.

There are more stores at the Eastwood Mall in Nils, in Hudson, Ohio and in Erie, Pennsylvania.