Giant Eagle recalls dried fruit due to allergens not listed among ingredients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Giant Eagle issued a voluntary recall on Giant Eagle Dried Island Fruit Mix Friday evening, saying the product could contain undeclared peanut, almond, milk and soy ingredients.

Someone who has an allergy to one of these ingredients could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product.

The affected dried fruit has a “best by” date of January 15, 2021 and can be identified by the UPC 3003491435.

The recalled item was sold in the produce section of certain Giant Eagle and Market District stores in Ohio.

Giant Eagle said there have been no reported illnesses so far.

The company said a customer brought the issue to their attention. They said the issue was caused by a packaging error made by the product manufacturer.

Customers who bought the recalled product should throw it away or bring their receipt to their local store for a refund.

If you have questions, contact Giant Eagle Customer Care at 1-800-553-2324.