Giant Eagle opening hour early on certain days for vulnerable shoppers

Giant Eagle wants to give people in high-risk groups an opportunity to shop without crowds

(WKBN) – Giant Eagle stores will be opening an hour early on certain days so people in high-risk groups can shop without crowds.

Starting Monday, doors will open at 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for customers who are 60 years old and above, differently-abled or immune-compromised.

Giant Eagle asks that customers who are not in these vulnerable groups respect this dedicated hour.

After that, Giant Eagle stores will be open for their normal hours, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dollar General announced earlier this week its stores will dedicate their first hour of business each day to senior shoppers to protect them during this time. Stores are also closing an hour early for extra cleaning and restocking.