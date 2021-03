State troopers said the bucket ran into the overpass and wedged the truck underneath

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver with a local garbage-hauling business is being cited after the front end of his truck smashed into a highway overpass Tuesday afternoon.

It happened a little after 1 p.m. on Tippecanoe Road where the Ohio Turnpike crosses overhead in Canfield.

State troopers said the bucket ran into the overpass and wedged the Allied Waste truck underneath. The overpass was not damaged, and no one was hurt.

The driver was cited for being over height restrictions for the roadway.