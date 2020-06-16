Fourth of July events and fireworks 2020

(WKBN) – Below is a list of upcoming Fourth of July events and fireworks displays around the Valley. and whether they were canceled or rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mahoning County
Austintown
Austintown Fourth of July Fireworks: Postponed to September 12 at 10 p.m., joining 9/11 event
September 10-12: Austintown will be hosting a “Freedom Week,” which will kick off with Patriot Day at Quaker Steak & Lube on Thursday. On Friday, there will be a program at the township’s 9/11 memorial. On Saturday, the 12th, there will be a parade at noon, followed by a celebration at the Austintown Plaza. A fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m.
Beaver Twp.
No events scheduled.
Beloit
No events scheduled.
Canfield
Freedom 4 Miler at the Canfield Fairgrounds. Due to regulations, the race will take place in multiple heats throughout the morning starting at 6 a.m. with the last heat set to go at 10:30 a.m. Heats are limited to 50 participants each. A virtual race is also taking place throughout the month. Details for registration are available at www.secondsoleracing.com.
Coitsville
No events scheduled.
Craig Beach
No events scheduled.
Jackson Twp.
July 4: Events canceled.
Poland
Independence Day Parade in Poland: July 4, starting at 10 a.m.
Celebrate Poland has been canceled. The next Celebrate Poland will be June 25 and 26, 2021.
Smith Twp.
No events scheduled.
Struthers
The Struthers School Foundation 4th of July Parade 5K and Kids Fun Run: Canceled. The race will return on July 4, 2021.
Trumbull County
Cortland
July 4: No events scheduled.
Newton Falls
June 27: Bike Show has been scheduled, may be rescheduled at a later date.
July 4: The Fourth of July parade, 4th Festivities and Fireworks are canceled.
Girard
July 4: Fireworks canceled.
August 15: End of Summer Parade canceled.
Howland
July 4: Events canceled.
Johnston Township
July 4: No events scheduled.
Liberty
July 4: Events canceled.
McDonald
June 24-27: McDonald Fire Homecoming Festival postponed to October 10.
Newton Falls
July 4: Parade and fireworks canceled.
Niles
Mahoning Valley Scrappers June Boom Drive In Fireworks, Friday, June 26 at the Eastwood Field parking lot.
Warren
July 4: Packard Band concert and Fireworks at W.D. Packard Music Hall canceled.
Columbiana County
Lisbon
Saturday, July 4: Guilford Lake Annual Boat Parade at 2 p.m.
Sign up locations are at the state park office, Mark’s Landing and The Guilford Dairy Bar, beginning June 20. More information here.
Salem
The fireworks will now be on display on Labor Day weekend, but times are yet to be determined.
Mercer County
East Lackawannock Township
Events canceled.
Green Township
July 4: No events scheduled.
Grove City Borough/ Pine Township
July 4: Fireworks will be set off at the high school football field at dusk. Guests are encouraged to watch from home.
Hermitage
July 11 and 12: The Summer Arts Festival is canceled.
Jackson Township
July 4: Events canceled.
Jefferson Township
July 4: Events canceled.
Otter Creek Township
July 4: No events scheduled.
Pymatuning Township:
July 4: No events scheduled.
Sandy Creek Township
July 4: No events scheduled.
Sandy Lake Borough
July 4: No events scheduled.
Sharpsville Borough
July 4: No events scheduled.
South Pymatuning Township:
July 4: No events scheduled.
Springfield Township
July 4: No events scheduled.
Stoneboro Borough
Celebration Days canceled, June 27 fireworks planned.
Sugar Grove Township :
July 4: No events scheduled.
West Salem Township
July 4: No events scheduled.
Lawrence County
New Wilmington Borough
July 4: Westminster College Fireworks canceled.