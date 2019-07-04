Fourth of July events and fireworks 2019

Here is a list of upcoming Fourth of July events and fireworks displays around the Valley.

Austintown

Thursday, July 4: Ecumenical Service and Flag Raising from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Austintown Log Cabin, at 3797 Raccoon Rd.

July 4th Parade: Begins at noon sharp at Highway Tabernacle Church on Kirk and Raccoon roads and travels north on Raccoon Road to the Austintown Library.

Boardman

CANCELED — Saturday’s fireworks show is canceled, and the park is working on a rescheduled date. Saturday, July 6: There will be an Independence Celebration at Boardman Park from 8-10 p.m. The Youngstown Area Community Concert Band will be performing at the Maag Outdoor Theatre at 8 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.

Canfield

Thursday, July 4: Canfield 4th of July celebration. The event includes a kids’ race at 8:15 a.m., Firecracker 4 Mile Run at 8:30 a.m. and parade leaving the Fairgrounds at 10:10 a.m. JD Eicher performs on the Gazebo at noon.

Columbiana

Thursday, July 4: Fireworks at Firestone begins at 11 a.m. with a community celebration and ends with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. The all-day event includes music, food, raffles, contests and more. It will be held at Firestone Park, located at 338 E Park Ave.

East Palestine

Thursday, July 4: A Fourth of July celebration will be held at East Palestine Park, beginning with an alumni breakfast at the community center from 8-11 a.m. A 5K Freedom Run race starts in front of the park pool at 8:30 a.m., followed by a variety of other events and live music. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

East Rochester

Friday, July 5 – Sunday, July 7: Paradise Lakes is holding its Fourth of July celebration, which includes activities, food and fireworks. The fireworks will be at dark Saturday night.

Enon Valley

Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 14: Slovenefest at the SNPJ Rec Center on 210 Martin Rd. Fireworks are at dusk on July 13.

Greenville

Friday, July 5 – Sunday, July 7: Celebrate the history of Greenville with craft vendors, music, food and fireworks.

Howland

Thursday, July 4: Beginning at 8 a.m., a 5K Stars and Stripes Run & Walk will take place. Following the 5K, at 10 a.m., there will be a 1.5-mile parade along East Market Street, beginning at the Hunter Woods Plaza and finishing at Howland High School. Line-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Hunter Woods Plaza. Several other activities, including a pet show, will take place from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lisbon

Thursday, July 4: Guilford Lake Annual Boat Parade at 2 p.m. Sign up locations are at Marc’s Landing and the state park office, beginning June 7.

Thursday, July 4: Firecracker Beer Mile at 12 p.m. Registry is at 11 a.m. A mile run for 21 year-olds and older. The mile race is $25 to pre-register and $30 to register the day of. There will also be a costume contest. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Warrior Foundation. There will be an after party with music from 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Mesopotamia

Saturday, July 6: Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. during the Mesopotamia Ox Roast.

The free event is held in the center of Mesopotamia, at the intersection of State Routes 534 and 87. More information is available at www.mespofire.com.

New Castle, Pa.

Thursday, July 4: Pearson Park 4th of July Celebration from 2 to 10 p.m. at the park, located at 179 Pearson Park Dr. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

July 11-14: Western Pa. Balloon Quest: Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Scotland Meadows Park, located at 1910 Municipal Dr.

Friday, July 19: Rockin’ The River will be at the Riverwalk Amphitheater, located at 214 E. Washington St. Fireworks are at 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 20: The Fireworks Festival and Freedom Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. At 10 p.m., there will be fireworks.

Events take place in downtown New Castle.

Newton Falls

June 30-July 4: A festival will be at the Newton Falls City Park. Fireworks will take place on July 4 at 10 p.m.

Niles

July 4: Fireworks at Cafaro Field following the baseball game.

Rogers

Fireworks at the Flea will be Friday, July 5 at the Rogers Community Auction, located at 45625 State Route 154. There will be evening auctions and a performance by Borderline Band. The band performs at p.m., and fireworks start at sundown. Free admission and parking.

Sebring

Thursday, July 4: The Sebring Parks & Recreation’s 4th Of July Celebration includes several events such as a pie contest, 5K Firecracker Run, Volleyball Tournament, 3 on 3 Basketball, Tug of War and Cornhole competitions and a Sidewalk Chalk Contest. Events begin with a breakfast at 7 a.m. and conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m. A full list of events and registration forms can be found on their Facebook page.

Sharon

Sunday, July 30: Light up the Sky takes place at Buhl Park from 6 to 9 p.m. The park is located at 715 Hazen Rd. The event includes kids’ activities, food vendors and fireworks.

Struthers

Thursday, July 4: The Struthers School Foundation’s “Run The Route 5K” is at 11 a.m., one hour prior to the start of the parade. The run or walk is 3.1 miles along the parade route, which begins at 960 Fifth St. (Pizza Joe’s Parking Lot). There is also a Kids Fun Run at 11:45 a.m.

Wampum

Thursday, July 4 – Sunday, July 7: Red, White and Blue at Mines and Meadows, located at 1307 Old Rt. 18. Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. July 6.

Wellsville

Thursday, July 4: The Wellsville Independence Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Wellsville Municipal Building. Awards will be presented to the citizens with the most patriotic bicycle and power wheel. Awards will also be given out to the citizens with the most creative floats. A kids candy toss will take place after the parade. Mr. and Mrs. 4th of July will also be crowned for the first time.

Youngstown

Thursday, July 4: Fireworks will launch from the Covelli Centre parking lot at 9:30 p.m. Front Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Hazel Street to South Avenue. The surface lots on Front Street will be open.

The Youngstown Music Festival on East Federal will be going on as well.