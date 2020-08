The dog ran out of the house, then back inside, then out again

SALEM TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Four people and a dog escaped a house fire in Columbiana County Tuesday afternoon.

It started in the garage around 6 p.m. at the house on Farrington Road.

The family was in the home when the fire started but everyone got out safely.

The dog ran out of the house, then back inside, then out again.

Two cars were destroyed and the house is most likely a total loss.

Fire investigators are still not sure what caused it.