Former Youngstown city councilman, longtime community activist dies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A former Youngstown City Councilman — and a longtime community activist for the city of Youngstown — has died.

Rufus Hudson passed away Saturday.

Hudson served on Youngstown City Council for eight years from 2000 to 2007. He represented the 2nd ward, which is the East Side.

Most recently, he worked for the city in the Community Development Agency. He also taught for a while at East High School.

“Rufus was definitely a great community activist. He will truly be missed,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown “I had a great deal of respect for him and learned a lot from him when he was a councilman.”

No funeral arrangements have been made.

Hudson was 64 years old.