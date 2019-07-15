Former Columbiana Co. dog warden sentenced accused of stealing receives sentence

Croft ran the Columbiana County Dog Pound for nearly a decade

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The former Columbiana County dog warden accused of stealing from her office has been sentenced two 12 month sentences.

Those sentences will run concurrently.

Dawn Croft paid back over $26,000 in restitution.

In May, Croft accepted a plea deal in her case.

She was first charged last summer with theft in office, money laundering and tampering with records.

She was fired in 2016 when a state audit showed more than $26,000 missing from the office, including money from donations.