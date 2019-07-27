Food drive surpasses goal at Warren “Stuff a Cruiser” event

They hoped to fill two police cruisers with collected goods

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A food drive in Warren surpassed its original goal on Saturday.

The Youth Group and St. Paul Lutheran Church collected donations outside of the Warren police department. They hoped to fill two police cruisers with collected goods.

However, the community turned out in force and filled seven cruisers.

All of the goods collected will go to the Warren Harding Food Pantry. This pantry helps students in need throughout the school year.

“It takes a village to raise a child. All of these children are really our responsibility. If we can help them throughout the school year, that is absolutely priceless,” said Youth Group leader Stacy Altier.

The pantry needs non-perishable food and drink items as well as hygiene products.