Flooding overcomes Columbiana after Sunday downpour

Basements and lawns were flooded and damage could take days to repair

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Some in Columbiana County are cleaning up after another round of heavy rain over the weekend left yards and basements flooded.

Denny Dattilio sat in her garage Monday, wiping off photos she and her family were able to salvage from their basement.

Her husband, Dan, said they had furniture and other belongings floating in two or three feet of water Sunday.

“We were watching TV and the rain let up, and I went down to the basement for some reason or another and there’s stuff floating. It was crazy.”

Neighbors said upwards of five inches of rain fell in less than an hour Sunday afternoon in parts of Columbiana and Fairfield Township.

Water even came up through the floor drains at Save-a-Lot.

“We just had a big mess to clean up,” manager Allison Cresanto said. “We got it cleaned up. It took a couple hours. I was pushing water out the door for two-and-a-half hours.”

While the store was open for business Monday, those living on nearby Metz Road in Fairfield Township are still cleaning up after mud and other debris from a cornfield came into their yards, homes and garages.

“We’ve taken out, I mean, better than 450 gallons of water already and we’re still not done,” Mark Scheller said.

“We got a half-an-acre lot and three other people, it just looked like a big lake back there. It was all just running straight back there,” Wayne Good said.

While these neighbors said their damage won’t be covered by insurance, the Dattilios both work from home. The water that flooded their basement narrowly missed the computers they use for business.

“We’ve got insurance claims filed,” Dan said. “We’ll see…what happens with that but we’re just cleaning up, assessing how bad things are.”