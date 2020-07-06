First responders battle working house fire in Masury

The fire happened around 10:25 p.m. on First Street, where crews say fire and smoke was coming from the attic

MASURY, Ohio (WYTV) – First responders from Brookfield were called to a working house fire in Masury Sunday night.

The fire happened around 10:25 p.m. on First Street, where crews say fire and smoke was coming from the attic of the home.

Crews were able to make an aggressive interior attack on the blaze and extinguish it, first responders say.

No injuries were reported.

In a Facebook post, Brookfield EMS and Fire thanked the Hubbard, Vienna and Sharon fire departments, as well as Brookfield police, for helping respond to the fire.