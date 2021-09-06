First Energy alerts customers to reset online account passwords

(WYTV) – If you haven’t checked your email the last few days, now might be a good time.

First Energy has recently emailed customers about changing their passwords.

The monitoring system for their website detected suspicious activity involving numerous login attempts into customer accounts.

First Energy says scammers were using credentials that were taken from an outside source. This practice is known as password or credential stuffing.

First Energy confirms that no customer information was taken and all the login attempts were unsuccessful.

Some reminders on resetting passwords to keep your information safe: