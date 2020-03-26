First COVID-19 death reported in Trumbull County

There are also four new confirmed cases

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District is reporting its first death from COVID-19.

“We extend sympathy to the family and friends of this individual and ask that all residents of Trumbull County be mindful of the rapid spread of this disease in our community. It is more important now than ever that we take the necessary precautions to suppress the spread of this disease,” the Trumbull County Combined Health District said in a statement Thursday.

There are also four new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total to 14.

Eight of them are male and six are female, ranging in age from 25 to 83. Nine of them are hospitalized.

The health district is monitoring five people who came in contact with someone who tested positive.

Officials are also asking people to call 330-675-7841 if you see someone violating the stay-at-home order in Trumbull County.

Both Mahoning and Columbiana counties also reported one coronavirus death Thursday.