Firestone Farms holding outdoor movie nights each Friday during summer

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Firestone Farms in Columbiana is showing family-friendly movies every Friday throughout the summer.

This Friday was Christmas in July for movie fans with two showings of the Tim Allen holiday favorite, Disney’s “The Santa Clause,” which played at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

All movies are free.

“We have sanitized seating and it’s socially distanced seating. We have plenty of room for you to come out. If you want to bring your own chairs, you can. It’s just a place where the community can gather in a safe way and enjoy the good weather and the entertainment,” said Firestone Homestead Vice President Jeremy Mackall.

The fun continues next Friday, Aug. 31 with two showings of Disney/Pixar’s “Onward.”

