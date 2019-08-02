Firehouse Subs’ H2O for Heroes event collects bottled water

For each donation, each guest will receive a free medium sub

(WYTV) – Firehouse Subs’ 8th annual H2O for Heroes bottled water collection drive is Saturday, August 3.

Losing just 1.5 percent of the body’s average water content can cause mild dehydration. The average human loses as much as two quarts of water per day just through normal functions, including breathing, sweating and more.

This increases substantially for firefighters and vulnerable citizens in life-threatening situations year-round, and especially during hot summer months.

Each guest will receive a free medium sub in exchange for donating one 24-pack of bottled water, benefitting local fire and police departments, emergency victims, senior and community centers and more.

