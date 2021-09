YOUNSGTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several firetrucks were called to an apartment on Youngstown’s north side around midnight.

A stove caught fire in one of the units of this building on Fairgreen Avenue, which is right off 5th Avenue.

Neighbors could smell smoke but no flames were visible.

The battalion chief tells us they were able to quickly put it out before it caused any damage to other units inside the building.

No one was hurt.