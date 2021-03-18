Fire Marshal seeks tips in Newton Falls arson

The building was being used for storage.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant structure in Newton Falls.

The fire broke out about 10:52 p.m. on March 9 at 4309 Woodland Street.

When firefighters arrived, the building was engulfed in flames.

The building was being used for storage.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information can call the State Fire Marshal’s Tip Line at 800-589-2728.