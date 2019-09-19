Fire forces family from house in Slippery Rock Twp.

Firefighters were called just after midnight to a house in Slippery Rock Twp.

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A fire forced a family from their home in Slippery Rock Township early Thursday.

Crews were called about 12:05 a.m. to a house in the 3000 block of County Line Road.

Fire Chief Charles Peak said when crews arrived, smoke was pouring from the eaves and flames were coming from one corner of the house.

Crews worked for several hours to control the fire, and multiple units form Lawrence and Butler counties were called in to help.

No injuries were reported.

The majority of the damage was contained to the inside of the house.

The state fire marshal is investigating.