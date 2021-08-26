Fire department investigating cause of early morning house fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown firefighters responded to a house fire on the south side.

The fire reportedly started around 3:15 this morning; crews were able to get control of the flames within an hour.

The house is located near the intersection of East Boston Avenue and Erie Street.

First responders saw the smoke pouring from the roof.

We know someone does live there but they weren’t home at the time.

Right now it’s hard to tell exactly how the fire started, according to officials.

The fire investigators will likely continue their investigation later today.