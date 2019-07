The fire was put out within 10 minutes, according to the department

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters in Warren went to a vacant house fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived around 3:30 a.m. to the home on Ohio Avenue.

They say the first floor of the house was engulfed in flames and neighbors confirmed no one was living inside.

The fire was put out within 10 minutes, according to the department.

They say the entire search and cleanup time for the fire took almost two hours.