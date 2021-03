It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Columbia Street

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Firefighters worked to control a fire at a vacant house on Friday morning.

The house was vacant but was under renovation.

There was smoke coming from the roof and damage to the front of the home.

The road in the area of the fire was closed, and nearby neighbors were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.