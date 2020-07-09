Fine dining restaurant in downtown Youngstown reopens after being closed nearly 4 months

Bistro 1907's owner said they didn't open sooner because they were afraid not many people would come

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of downtown Youngstown’s fine dining restaurants reopened Thursday evening after being closed since mid-March.

Bistro 1907 will now be open for dinner on Thursdays and Fridays, brunch and dinner on Saturdays, and brunch on Sundays. It’ll be closed Monday through Wednesday.

Thursday — 4 to 9 p.m.

Friday — 4 to 10 p.m.

Saturday — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The bar and dining areas have dividers, there are social distancing markers on the floor and paperless menus are an option.

Owner Mark Canzonetta is hoping for 50% of his sales from last year.

He said they didn’t open sooner because they were afraid not many people would come.

“Honestly, we were frightened. We were a little bit scared because downtown, really, the life had been taken out of downtown. We’re not having the mass amount of outdoor activities that we had seen. Eric Ryan, everything with his production company, the outside markets, you know, it’s the city wasn’t busting as much as it used to be. So as a businessman, I said, ‘I’m going to wait a little bit, see how my friends did,’ and here I am now and I’m ready to open.”

The drink and wine menus are the same, but the food menu was modified to take food shortages into account and because of staffing issues with only being open four days a week.