Financial help available for Mahoning Co. residents behind on rent, mortgage or utility bills

Last Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced money was available to any Ohio households impacted by COVID-19

(WKBN) – If you live in Mahoning County and are behind on paying your bills, you may be eligible for help.

Last Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced money was available to any Ohio households impacted by COVID-19 for rent or mortgage payments.

There is also money so people can avoid getting their water or sewer shut off.

Starting November 2, the money will be available in Mahoning County through MYCAP. To be eligible, you must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and you must have fallen behind on your payments.

To see if you are eligible and get the process started, call MYCAP at 330-747-7921 ext. 1177. You’re encouraged to call early because the money will only be available for a limited time.

If you live outside of Mahoning County, you can search for financial help using this online tool.