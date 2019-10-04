Final approval granted to build medical complex on Howland wetlands

For months, the Cafaro Company has fought to build on the 16 acres, while environmentalists have fought to protect them

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Army Corps of Engineers has given its approval to the Cafaro Company to use wetlands in Howland Township for a new Mercy Health hospital.

The 16 acres of wetlands along the banks of Mosquito Creek have been debated over for the past several months. The Cafaro Company wanted to build on it and environmentalists wanted to protect it.

But the Cafaro Company’s project, Enterprise Park, has just gotten the final permit needed to build the medical complex.

A 108-page document outlines the Corps’ reasons for granting the permit.

In analyzing the effects eliminating the wetlands will have, the Corps determined there will only be minor, short-term effects but nothing major.

It also looked at 21 different public interest factors, none of which were determined to be detrimental.

The Corps did mention a lack of information on exactly what Mercy Health has planned. It said it wants documentation concerning those plans before the wetlands can be used.

A group of concerned citizens who have tried to stop the destruction of the wetlands issued a statement:

Depending on the clarification of Mercy Health’s plans, the group may file a complaint against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in federal court.