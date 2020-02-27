Film crew shooting movie in Grove City featuring ‘Twilight’ star

Actress Kristen Stewart poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Charlie’s Angels’ in London, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Kristen Stewart, best known for her role as Bella Swan in the “Twilight” saga, is starring in a film that is partially being shot in Grove City.

Senator Michele Brooks wrote on her Facebook page that Nonni’s Corner Trattoria and the Guthrie Theater will be the focus of some scenes that are going to be shot on Thursday and Friday.

Filming will take place from 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 through 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

Brooks said the film is a Christmas comedy and that she hopes that it continues to snow to provide a charming backdrop for the film.

“I’m so happy Hollywood has discovered what we already know,” Brooks wrote.

South Broad Street will be closed between College Avenue and Pine Street for a short time while shooting takes place.