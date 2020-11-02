Expect police to be present at polls on Election Day throughout Trumbull County

If you're waiting until Tuesday, officials want you to feel safe, so there will be an increase in police patrols

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – More than 57,000 people have already voted either early or absentee in Trumbull County. If you’re waiting until Tuesday, officials want you to feel safe, so there will be an increase in police patrols.

If you’re planning to vote in person on Election Day, officials with the Trumbull County Board of Elections say you can expect to see some sort of law enforcement presence at each of the county’s 55 polling locations.

If you were one of the more than 19,000 people to cast your ballot at Trumbull County’s Early Voting Center, you probably noticed a few sheriff’s deputies stationed nearby. It’s something officials say you’ll see if you’re going to vote on Tuesday, too.

“Don’t be surprised if you see your local law enforcement cruising around to the polling locations,” said Ron Massullo, deputy director of the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe says there will be extra deputies on-shift for Election Day, not because they anticipate anything happening, but to make sure voters feel safe.

“We’ll have extra patrols out. We’ll be at the polls not so much inside but we’ll be visiting every poll tomorrow multiple times a day and throughout the evening hours,” Sheriff Monroe said.

Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro says his department is also bringing out extra officers.

“What we’re trying to do is, you know, we don’t want people to argue if they’re in line or whatever. We just want the public to feel like they’re safe and that’s our job is to let them feel that they’re safe and we’re there to protect them,” Chief Meloro said.