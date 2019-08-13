EPA will help Youngstown determine contamination at old Master’s Tuxedo site

Local investigators determined there was still some contamination of the soil

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The city of Youngstown will be getting help from the Environmental Protection Agency in checking the old Master’s Tuxedo building and grounds.

Members of the Youngstown Board of Control agreed Tuesday to bring in federal inspectors to look over the old site on Market Street.

The building, which housed the tuxedo shop and dry cleaning business, burned to the ground in April.

Local investigators determined that there was still some contamination of the soil because of the chemicals and other items used by the dry cleaner.

Federal experts will determine what issues remain and how to remediate them so the land can be developed.

“We have some concerns, from the nature of the business that was there. In order for the city to further develop the site, we had to know what we were dealing with. We’ve had some initial testing. There’s an additional run of testing that will occur for the U.S. EPA to determine the next steps,” said T. Sharon Woodberry, the city’s economic development director.

The inspectors should be in town later this month.

The work should not cost the city anything, but the results of the testing could determine what needs to be done to remediate the site.