Elkton prison in Columbiana Co. getting first batch of COVID-19 vaccines Monday

There will only be enough for about half of its staff members

ELKTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff at Elkton Federal Correctional Institution will start getting COVID-19 vaccines Monday.

Union president Joseph Mayle, who represents correctional officers in the AFGE Local 607, said the prison will get 200 doses.

Staff members were able to reserve a vaccine if they wanted one and health staff members were given priority.

However, the prison is only getting enough vaccines for about half of its staff.

“Obviously, it’d be our preference if there would’ve been enough vaccines to inoculate all staff that request it, but that’s not what they sent so we’re doing the best we can,” Mayle said. “Again, we’re in a position where we are grateful that we did receive what we have. I know there’s many other citizens that are waiting for their turn to be inoculated as well.”

Staff members who reserved a vaccine were given an appointment to get it sometime this week.

Mayle isn’t sure when the prison will get initial doses for the other half of its staff or the second doses for staff members who get the vaccine this week.